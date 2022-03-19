This Secret Wall In Elden Ring Only Opens After 50 Hits, What Was FromSoftware Thinking?





Anyone who has played much of the game "Souls" at all will be familiar with taunting messages from other players that say "Hidden passage ahead" or "Secret path ahead." There's usually a second message right behind it that says "liar ahead," or in recent mega-hit Elden Ring , "dastard ahead."





FromSoftware 's latest dark fantasy RPG, Elden Ring, is an open-world game, and by necessity the larger play area means that more map tiles are being re-used more often. As a result, there are spots that look like they should be doorways or cave entrances all over the place, and players have been gleefully trolling each other by leaving messages promising hidden paths and secret doors everywhere.

A player takes out his frustrations on the secret door...



Well as it happens, some of those places may in fact be secret doors after all. See, normally the way you find a secret door in a FromSoftware game is by walking up to it and attacking or attempting to roll through the wall, at which point the illusion will vanish and you can step through. Never in the entire history of the series, going back to Demon's Souls at least, has there been a secret wall you needed to hit more than once.





apparently some fake walls in Elden Ring take multiple hits to reveal, and oh my god this changes everything

