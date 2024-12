Seasonic PSU Calculator Reveals Possible Power Draw For AMD's Radeon RX 8800 XT

With the Radeon RX 7800 XT having a TDP of 263 watts, 220 watts is certainly a significant improvement considering the potential performance gains. Rumored to pack a 45% ray tracing gain over the top RX 7900 XTX GPU, it would have similar performance to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 with ray tracing.NVIDIA is also readying its new lineup of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, rumored to be announced at CES 2025 in January. With its CEO being the keynote speaker, these new gaming GPUs should get some attention despite the recent focus on AI and data center products.A rumored NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti may have a TDP of 300 watts, which would be a big bump over the RX 8800 XT. Performance, especially with ray tracing, should be superior on the eventual NVIDIA product is history is any indication, however.The all-important price-to-performance ratio is truly where AMD can shine here when given the opportunity. While AMD has previously said it plans to chase the mid-range GPU market to gain more market share over the halo products, it has to also keep a keen eye on GPU pricing.With GPUs becoming more powerful, the power draw is an ongoing point that also benefits for efficiency improvements. If this 220-watt AMD Radeon RX 8800 XT rings true, then things are headed in the right direction.