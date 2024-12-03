Seasonic PSU Calculator Reveals Possible Power Draw For AMD's Radeon RX 8800 XT
Rumors have been circulating that the Radeon RX 8800 XT will have a significant ray tracing performance gain over its predecessor—45% more, to be precise. Those same rumors pin the RX 8800 XTX as coming in with a more modest power draw than the current flagship RX 7900 XTX's 355 watt TDP.
NVIDIA is also readying its new lineup of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, rumored to be announced at CES 2025 in January. With its CEO being the keynote speaker, these new gaming GPUs should get some attention despite the recent focus on AI and data center products.
A rumored NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti may have a TDP of 300 watts, which would be a big bump over the RX 8800 XT. Performance, especially with ray tracing, should be superior on the eventual NVIDIA product is history is any indication, however.
The all-important price-to-performance ratio is truly where AMD can shine here when given the opportunity. While AMD has previously said it plans to chase the mid-range GPU market to gain more market share over the halo products, it has to also keep a keen eye on GPU pricing.
With GPUs becoming more powerful, the power draw is an ongoing point that also benefits for efficiency improvements. If this 220-watt AMD Radeon RX 8800 XT rings true, then things are headed in the right direction.