Radeon Vice President Scott Herkelman Announces Year-End Departure From AMD





You can read his tweet below, but in essence, Herkelman says he will miss his co-workers, and describes the process of "launching three increasingly-competitive generations of RDNA graphics architectures" as "fighting shoulder to shoulder in the trenches." It's not hard to see why; nobody would envy AMD's position of trying to compete against juggernaut NVIDIA in the graphics space.





He didn't say as much, but we expect that the end-of-year delay in his departure is to give AMD time to fill his position. Herkelman signs off his message with hopes that the red team "continues to punch above [its] weight class and one day... beat[s] the final boss." We don't have to spell it out for you, surely.







