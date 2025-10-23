Apple iPhone 15 Is Under $500, Pixel 9 Is 32% Off & More Affordable Phone Deals





Apple is all about its iPhone 17 lineup these days (and iPhone Air), but if you're willing to jump back a couple of generations, you can score a still-capable iOS handset for a comparatively affordable price. The phone in question is the iPhone 15, and it's up for grabs for just under $500 right now, provided you're fine with a few caveats.









For one, Woot is only offering the black colorway at the discounted $499 price. You're also limited to the base storage option, which is 128GB rather than the more capacious 256GB model. And finally, the device is not eligible for AppleCare, though you do get a yearlong warranty. Here's what Woot has to say...

"Hey, you there! These phones are PRISTINE and have never been in customer hands. They will arrive with a test sticker showing 100% battery life and inside a sleek custom black box, NOT the original retail packaging. They come with a 1 Year Vendor Warranty, but are NOT AppleCare eligible."

If you're okay with those caveats, then this is your chance to score a nice phone at a great price, and in new condition.





The base iPhone 15 model sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2556x1179 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Apple's 4nm A16 Bionic chip and 6GB of RAM.





For taking selfies and FaceTime shenanigans, there's a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens on the front. Dual cameras occupy the rear of the handset, including a 48MP wide-angle lens (f/1.6, 26mm) and a 12MP ultrawide shooter (f/2.4, 13mm), along with dual-LED flash.





None of the specs are exactly cutting-edge by today's standards, but for $499, it's a solid device.













Google's Pixel 9 (128GB), which is on sale for $544.98 at Amazon (32% off). Here again, you're limited to the black color option for the biggest discount, though a few other colorways are available for $599.99 (use the same link and choose your color preference). If you'd rather go with an Android handset at a similar price, then check out, which is on sale for. Here again, you're limited to the black color option for the biggest discount, though a few other colorways are available for $599.99 (use the same link and choose your color preference).





You can check out our Pixel 9 review for benchmarks and analysis, bu the short version is, this is another solid handset for the money, especially now it's discounted.





The regular Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 60-120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's custom Tensor G4 chip and 12GB of RAM. For the camera arrangement, there's a 10.5MP lens on the front and dual rear-facing cameras consisting of a 50MP wide-angle lens and 48MP ultra-wide shooter with macro focus.





