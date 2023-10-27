Score Evil Within 2 And More Spooky Games For Free Plus A Diablo IV Trial





This is the last weekend before Halloween, which means stores will fully pivot from spooky decorations to Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed displays (which are already up, naturally). Before that happens, however, you can bolster your PC games library with some scary titles. Additionally, Blizzard Entertainment is hosting a free trial of Diablo IV this weekend to close out October with a bang.





As you may already know, the Epic Games Store serves up a free game every week, and sometimes more than one. This week there are two, the bigger of which is The Evil Within 2. Normally priced at $39.99, it's yours for the taking and will remain yours forever (or until Epic's servers go dark since it's not an actually physical copy that's up for grabs).





Developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks, The Evil Within 2 turned six years old this month. Don't let its age fool you, though, because it's easily worth the price tag (free!). For those of you who never played the game, it's a survival horror title that lets you choose between first-person and third-person perspectives.





You play as detective Sebastian Castellanos who's on his mission to rescue his daughter Lily. It's an intense and bloody game set in much bigger world than the first installment. There's plenty of combat, plus amped up difficulty modes (you can choose between Casual, Survival, and Nightmare at the outset) in case you want a more unforgiving play-through.





The Evil Within 2 for free at the Epic Games Store. Alternatively, it's on sale for $5.99 on Steam. Grabfor. Alternatively, it's on sale for

Score Tandem: A Tale of Shadows For Free









Tandem: A Tale of Shadows. This one is a puzzle platform title that's a big offbeat, and also worth checking out if you've never played it (and are into side-scrolling games). The other spooky game that's free to claim at the Epic Games Store this week is. This one is a puzzle platform title that's a big offbeat, and also worth checking out if you've never played it (and are into side-scrolling games).





Developed by Monochrome and published by Hatinh Interactive, you play as Emily from a top-down perspective, who is accompanied by her teddy bear, named Fenton. It's a more casual affair than games like The Evil Within 2, with checkpoints to save your bacon in case either of the controllable characters give up the ghost. After playing through the game's 44 levels, you'll be left wanting more.

Play Diablo IV Up To Level 20 For Free This Weekend





free to play this weekend. It's more of an extended weekend, really, as the free trial kicked off yesterday and runs through Monday, October 30. Last and certainly not least is a game that needs no introduction—Diablo IV. While not free to claim, it isthis weekend. It's more of an extended weekend, really, as the free trial kicked off yesterday and runs through Monday, October 30.



