Why Blizzard Is Giving Away A Liquid-Cooled Diablo IV Gaming PC With Real Human Blood





Back in the old days, it wasn't uncommon to bestow a drop of blood (or more) inside a gaming PC as a sort of accidental sacrifice—many of those beige towers from yesteryear had sharp edges on their metal panels and it was easy to gash your finger. Fast forward a few decades and Blizzard is giving away a Diablo IV -themed gaming PC that's intentionally "infused with real human blood!" It's not as gross as it sounds, though.





Well, maybe it is but there are noble intentions behind the giveaway. The idea (beyond promoting Diablo IV) is to encourage gamers to donate blood. Blizzard's goal is to harvest at least 666 quarts of blood, at which point the decked-out gaming PC becomes eligible for the giveaway. That's a reasonable goal that Blizzard and its donors should have little trouble hitting—a typical blood donation is around one pint of blood, which is half a quart. So only around 1,332 people need to participate.









33% (or 220 quarts), all Diablo IV players will receive the first of three tiers of in-game rewards, including a Dagger: Bloodpetal Anlace, Axe: Bloodpetal Sever, Necromancer Focus: Bloodpetal Heart, Sword: Bloodpetal Blade, and Druid Staff: Bloodpetal Bludgeon. Blizzard is already more than a quarter of the way to its goal. Once its donation meter reaches, all Diablo IV players will receive the first of three tiers of in-game rewards, including a Dagger: Bloodpetal Anlace, Axe: Bloodpetal Sever, Necromancer Focus: Bloodpetal Heart, Sword: Bloodpetal Blade, and Druid Staff: Bloodpetal Bludgeon.





The second tier of in-game rewards unlocks at 66% (440 quarts) and includes the Loch Raeth Maor Barbarian Armor Cosmetic, and at 100% (666 quarts) Blizzard will gift every Diablo IV player the Vermilion Eye Piebald Mount.







Of course, the big prize is the gaming PC with actual human blood inside. Blizzard hasn't clarified how exactly it's incorporating real blood into the PC, though we imagine it's part of the paint job.





As for the system specs, the custom PC is rocking an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900K processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB L3 cache), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with an EK-Quantum Vector GPU waterblock, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 3TB PCIe 5 solid state drive.













Blizzard says the picture in the banner above is not necessarily indicative of how the PC will actually look, but that it will arrive in a signature Diablo red/black color palette with custom Season of Blood graphics.





The PC giveaway sweepstakes is open to residents in the United States. Participates can donate blood at a clinic of their choosing, and then upload proof of the donation, such as an email confirmation—just be sure to redact any private medical or health information before submitting.





Participants have until 11:59pm PT on November 20 to submit proof, or until the campaign reaches 666 quarters, whichever comes first. If you'd rather not donate blood for any reason (boo!), you can still enter "by posting a pledge of loyalty to Lord Zir using #DiabloBloodHarvest on Instagram and X."





