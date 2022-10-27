Score A 6-Month GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Sub For A Huge Discount If You Act Fast

NVIDIA announced a temporary price cut to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service today when signing up for six months of Priority-level access. Normally a six-month Priority membership would run $49.99 (versus $9.99 per month, which works out $59.94 for six months). But for a limited time, you can score a six-month subscription for $29.99.





That's a 40 percent discount over the usual six-month pricing, and works out to around $5 per month.





"This limited-time offer is valid for new users and existing ones upgrading from a free or one-month Priority Membership, as well as for those who are on an active promotion or gift card," NVIDIA explains.





In a blog post, NVIDIA says the offer is good from today until November 20, 2022. So you have a little over three weeks to decide. If you're on the fence, you can always try out the free tier, which gets you access to "Basic" rigs in the cloud powered by GPU hardware equivalent to a GeForce GTX 1060 . It also comes with standard access to gaming servers and 1-hour play sessions.











The Priority membership comes with several upgrades, including longer 6-hour play sessions, priority access to premium servers, and higher end hardware on the server side. You can enable RTX options in the Priority tier, as well as play at up to 1080p at up to 60 frames per second.





NVIDIA's highest tier is the RTX 3080 subscription. This one's not discounted at the moment (it costs $99.99 for six months or $19.99 per month), but is something to consider, either now or down the line after the discounted Priority subscription expires. We posted our RTX 3080 tier review a year ago this month and came away impressed.





As the name implies, the RTX 3080 tier gets you access to servers that are equivalent to gaming on a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also ups the ante to 8-hour gaming sessions at up to a 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second, depending on your device and network connection.







Interestingly enough, the timing of the discount comes as Google gets ready to shutter its Stadia service forever. Less competition usually leads to higher prices, though NVIDIA has gone in the opposite direction, likely in hopes of attracting soon-to-be former Stadia subscribers.



