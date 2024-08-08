Scientists Propose Using Tiny Metal Rods In Bold Plan To Make Mars Habitable





Dr. Green proposed potentially placing a giant magnetic shield between Mars and the Sun, preventing the sun from “stripping” the Martian atmosphere and allow pressure, and in turn the temperature, to increase. Other theories on how to make Mars more habitable have centered on releasing greenhouse gases into the Martian atmosphere to capture more heat from the sun. Now, a group of researchers from Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, and the University of Central Florida have possibly found a much more workable way to terraform the Martian planet.

Proposed nanoparticle warming method.

