Scientists Detect Bizarre High-Frequency Waves Coming From The Sun's Surface





A new discovery of high-frequency-retrograde vorticity waves in the Sun defy all explanations. The discovery indicates that vortices on the surface of the Sun move at three times the speed as previously thought.





A group of researchers from New York University Abu Dhabi's (NYUAD) Center for Space Science recently published a paper detailing how they analyzed 25 years of space and ground-based data to detect these waves. The new waves, known as high-frequency retrograde (HFR) waves, move in the opposite direction of the Sun, appear as vortices on the surface of the sun and move at three times the speed identified by current theory.





Scientists rely on interpreting the surface signatures of a variety of waves to image the interior of the sun, being they cannot do so with conventional astronomy. Researchers used measurments of resonating sound waves to image the interior structure and flows.





Chris Hanson, lead-author of the research paper, stated, "The set of techniques that use acoustic waves to make determinations of the solar interior is collectively known as helioseismology."





Intricate interactions between other familiar waves and magnetism, gravity or convection could propel the HFR waves at this speed. "If the HFR waves could be attributed to any of these three processes, then the finding would have answered some open questions we still have about the sun," said Hanson. "However, these new waves don't appear to be a result of these processes, and that's exciting because it leads to a whole new set of questions."





The research was conducted within NYUAD’s Center for Space Science in association with the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and New York University, using NYUAD and TIFR’s computational resources. By studying the Sun’s interior dynamics, via the use of waves, scientists can gain a better understanding of the Sun's potential impact on the Earth and other planets in our solar system.





“The very existence of HFR modes and their origin is a true mystery and may allude to exciting physics at play,” stated Shravan Hanasoge, a co-author of the paper published on Nature Astonomy. “It has the potential to shed insight on the otherwise unobservable interior of the Sun.”





