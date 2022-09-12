Scientists Cook Up A Viable Path To 2nm Semiconductors Using A Modded Microwave Oven

When producing silicon for use in semiconductor fabrication, manufacturers have to dope the silicon with phosphorous and then anneal the mixture to produce a material that can be turned into a working microchip. As chips get ever-smaller, more and more phosphorous is needed, and current methods can't take us past 3nm, where TSMC is currently fabricating the latest chips.





Fortunately, researchers at Cornell University have figured how to heat chips in such a way that they can exceed the natural equilibrium solubility of phosphorous in silicon. The idea first germinated at TSMC, which theorized that microwaves could be used to activate the excess phosphorous, but wasn't able to realize the method using microwave annealers due to "standing waves" mucking up the consistency of the operation.







