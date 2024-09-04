MSI Claw 8 AI+ Lunar Lake Gaming Handheld Is Official But You Can't Buy It Just Yet





There's not a whole lot of mystery surrounding MSI's next-generation Claw 8 AI+ handheld, as it's been teased, showed off, and talked about several times up to this point. Nevertheless, following the launch of Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 processors, otherwise known as Lunar Lake, MSI has now officially announced the Claw 8 AI+. Sort of, anyway.





We still don't get official confirmation on a top-to-bottom list of specifications and features. However, MSI is laying claim to the "world's first Windows 11 gaming handheld powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors." It's also being shown off at IFA 2024, where attendees are able to spend some hands-on time with the console.





What we know for sure is that the Claw 8 AI+ will feature an 8-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as that's something MSI had previously confirmed (and it's suggested in the model name to boot). With the Lunar Lake injection, MSI is also now promising "significantly increased AI performance" and "improved energy efficiency."













It remains to be seen how much Lunar Lake's AI chops will benefit the handheld gaming scene. Regardless, there are other notable design tweaks that MSI has made to its next-gen handheld.





"MSI has actively listened to user feedback and upgraded several hardware specifications accordingly, such as adding an additional Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C port, enhancing the tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons, increasing battery capacity, and replacing the charger with a lighter wall-mounted charger," MSI says.





From MSI's vantage point, the Claw 8 AI+ is poised to be "the most advanced 8-inch gaming handheld in the market" when it arrives.



