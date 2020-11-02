CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, November 02, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT

Save Big On Samsung's T7 Portable USB-C SSD And More At Amazon

If you're in the market for a cost-effective SSD, we've got a couple of options for you today from the Samsung camp covering both internal and external storage solutions. In the case of the internal drives, you'll find discounts of up to 40 percent. 

The first deal is for Samsung's 860 EVO SATA SSDs, which are still popular solutions for those that have older desktops and laptops. The 500GB version of the SSD is available for $54, which represents a 20 percent discount off its normal price. If you double your storage to 1TB, you're looking at $120, which is a 40 percent discount ($80 off) from its regular selling price.

Both Samsung SSDs feature Intelligent TurboWrite technology along with sequential reads and writes that come in at up to 550MB/sec and 520MB/sec respectively. These SATA SSDs come in a 2.5-inch form-factor, support 256-bit encryption, and have a MTBF of 1.5 million hours. The SSDs also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

If you'd prefer an external solution, there's also the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable, which normally rings up at $370. However, Amazon is currently selling the SSD for $250, which is a 32 percent discount. The 2TB Samsung T7 Portable uses USB 3.2 interface and a USB-C connector (both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A connectors are included). When it comes to performance, it delivers sequential reads and writes that hit up to 1,050MB/sec and 1,000MB/sec respectively. In other words, the T7 is twice as fast as its T5 predecessor.

We reviewed the Samsung T7 Portable last month in 1TB form, and we came away impressed with its performance and small form-factor. Its aluminum enclosure is also lightweight and durable, while being available in three colors (Indigo Blue, Titan Gray, and Metallic Red). The Amazon pricing is thankfully applicable to all three colors. You can read our review of the Samsung T7 Portable right here.


