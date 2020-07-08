Save Big On Eero's Mesh Wi-Fi System And Get A Free Echo Dot With This Hot Deal

Does your home network feel lethargic, or suffer from those dreaded dead spots that your router just has a tough time reaching? If so, it's time for an upgrade. And if retiring your old router , you may want to consider replacing it with a mesh system, which can open up a whole new world of wireless connectivity. You can score a Eero Mesh WiFi System (3-pack) for a deep discount right now.





$169.99 at Best Buy. That's a nifty $80 savings over the system's regular price, and to sweeten the pot, Best Buy is tossing in an Amazon The nifty 3-pack is marked down from $249.99 to. That's a nifty $80 savings over the system's regular price, and to sweeten the pot, Best Buy is tossing in an Amazon Echo Dot speaker at no additional charge. That's an added $49.99 value. Factor that in and you're getting $299.98 worth of hardware for almost half off.









If you're wondering about Eero as a brand, it's owned by Amazon , which acquired the company a little over a year ago. Hence why bundling an Echo Dot with this package makes sense—it's all Amazon hardware at this point.





As for the concept of mesh networks, it's a popular option because unlike pairing extenders and repeaters with a traditional router, positioning mesh beacons in key areas flings faster wireless speeds to devices that are further away, like upstairs or down in the basement. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are great options, especially for larger homes.





They're also typically easy to set up and manage. The package that's on sale here offers dual-band connectivity (2.4GHz and 5GHz) and is suitable to cover up to 5,000 square feet. Simply put, if you've been wanting to make the leap into mesh territory, now is the time to do it.

