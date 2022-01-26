Save $50 On An Oculus Quest 2 128GB VR Headset And Check Out These Other Hot Deals





Wondering what all the fuss is about VR? The best way to find out is to just dive right in, and the arguably the best value in the world (in terms bang for your buck) is the Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 if you prefer to call it that. It doesn't go on sale that often, though if you're willing to pick one up that's been renewed, you can save yourself $50 right now.





Oculus Quest 2 128GB (renewed) for (save $50). While not technically new, it's shipped and sold by Amazon, with the retailer promising a "like-new" experience. It's also backed by a one-year warranty, which is the same length as buying it brand new. You get the same accessories, too—namely the two controllers, carrying case, and face guard. You can find thefor $249 on Amazon (save $50). While not technically new, it's shipped and sold by Amazon, with the retailer promising a "like-new" experience. It's also backed by a one-year warranty, which is the same length as buying it brand new. You get the same accessories, too—namely the two controllers, carrying case, and face guard.





The other minor caveat is that this is a preorder item, though it releases on February 1, which is just a few days away.





This is an all-in-one VR headset, meaning all the necessary hardware is contained in the unit for a wireless experience. You can also tether it to your PC to play games that require more horsepower, so you get the best of both worlds. Other specs include an 1832x1920 refresh rate (per eye), integrated positional audio, and experimental support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Save Big On Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live, Apple AirPods And More



Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless (Refurbished) - $62.99 at Amazon (Save $107 over new MSRP)







Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless (refurbished) earbuds for , which is owned by Amazon. The discounted price is $107 below the MSRP in new condition, and you get a one-year warranty here as well. The Oculus Quest 2 is not the only noteworthy deal for a renewed product. You can also score a set ofearbuds for $62.99 at Woot , which is owned by Amazon. The discounted price is $107 below the MSRP in new condition, and you get a one-year warranty here as well.





Woot is offering these in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. These bean-shaped earbuds sport AKG-tuned 12mm drivers with enhanced bass. They also feature active noise cancellation technology, three microphones, Bixby support, and IPX2 water resistance, and come with a charging case.





Here are some other deals on tap...