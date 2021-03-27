Save Up To $200 On Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ And S21 Ultra In These Hot Unlocked Deals

Premium smartphone prices have ballooned over the past several years, and hey, we get it—paying north of a grand for a handset is a tough proposition. Fortunately, periodic sales, discounts, and promotions help take some of the sting out of buying a top-end device. To that end, Samsung's venerable Galaxy S21 family is marked down on Amazon right now.





What you see pictured above is the regular Galaxy S21 5G. You can check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 5G review for our full analysis and benchmark details, but in short, it offers excellent performance, a killer OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, stellar photo taking capabilities, and all things considered, a decent value proposition.





Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with 256GB of storage is available for . That's not to say it is a cheap handset. However, it packs some capable hardware, not the least of which is Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 processor , paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It also features a 6.2-inch display (2400x1080) and a 4,000 mAh battery. Not too shabby. And now is your chance to get it at a discount—the factory unlockedof storage is available for $703.07 at Amazon (save $146.92)





Galaxy S21 5G with 128GB of storage for . In our opinion, it is worth paying a few bucks extra to double the onboard storage, but this is a good deal as well. If Amazon runs out of stock of the 256GB model, you can snag theof storage for $699.99 at Amazon (save $100) . In our opinion, it is worth paying a few bucks extra to double the onboard storage, but this is a good deal as well.





As to the camera performance, the Galaxy S21 5G features a 10-megapixel camera in the front, and a triple-lens camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel main shooter, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. In our hands-on experience, it takes some really nice photos.



Save $200 On Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G And Galaxy S21+ 5G





Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with 128GB of storage is on sale for . This is the biggest of the bunch, with a 6.8-inch display (3200x1440). It also has more RAM (12GB versus 8GB) and the most capacious battery at 5,000 mAh. If you are wanting the top model instead,with 128GB of storage is on sale for $999.99 at Amazon (save $200) . This is the biggest of the bunch, with a 6.8-inch display (3200x1440). It also has more RAM (12GB versus 8GB) and the most capacious battery at 5,000 mAh.





The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G also serves up the best camera arrangement of the bunch. Specifically, it has a 40-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 108-megapixel main shooter on the rear, flanked by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto shooters.





Galaxy S21+ 5G for . The specifications are closely aligned with the regular mode, including the front and back camera arrangement, but the Plus model wields a bigger 6.7-inch display (2400x1080) and a 4,800 mAh battery. If you want to split the difference between the Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, you can grab thefor $799.99 at Amazon (save $200) . The specifications are closely aligned with the regular mode, including the front and back camera arrangement, but the Plus model wields a bigger 6.7-inch display (2400x1080) and a 4,800 mAh battery.

You really can't go wrong with any of these handsets. The Galaxy S21 with 256GB of storage is arguably the best value, but if you want a bigger display and/or an even more robust camera arrangement, there are some enticing discounts higher up the totem pole as well.