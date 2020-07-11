Save $103 On Donerton’s Great Wireless Waterproof Earbuds At 74% Off With This HOT Deal
Wireless earbuds have been particularly trendy over the last couple of years, but high quality buds can cost a pretty penny. If you have been looking for a pair of wireless earbuds, now is your chance to strike on what could be a fantastic deal. The Donerton Wireless Waterproof Earbuds are currently 74% off.
The Donerton Wireless Waterproof Earbuds would usually ring in at $139.99 USD. However, they are currently on sale for a mere $36.99 on Amazon and even include Prime shipping. They are available in black and "new model," whatever that means, and they come with a capable 3500mAh charging case.
The earbuds feature passive noise canceling and various audio modes. For example, the "stereo mode" allows users to "enjoy the HD stereo rhythm, especially for the deep and rich BASS." Users can control their volume and music by simply tapping on the earbuds.
The earbuds will automatically pair with one another when they are removed from their case and will pair with most devices via Bluetooth. Donerton also promises that the earbuds have an extended range with fewer dropouts. Unfortunately, they do not specify the limits of that range on the listing. Donerton does state that the earbuds are IPX8 tested waterproof and ideal for outdoor and indoor activities. The earbuds will reportedly still work in the rain or shower and can be rinsed under the tap.
The earbuds will last up to 5 hours on one charge and the portable charging case will provide up to 80 hours of listening time. Users can therefore recharge their earbuds up to 16 times without needing to plug in the case. The charging case can also charge up mobile devices or other devices via USB.
Overall, this is a good price for a pair of wireless earbuds. This is definitely worth checking out, especially if you are new to earbuds or find the prices of similar high-end products difficult to stomach. Donerton also has a few other selections available in their Amazon storefront.
The Apple AirPods Pros are also currently on sale. You can pick them up from Verizon for $219.99 USD or roughly $30 off. The offer includes free shipping or in-store pick-up. You do not need to be a Verizon subscriber to take advantage of this particular deal.
