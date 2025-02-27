Save $100 Off OnePlus 13 And Score A Free Bonus, Plus More Great Deals





It’s almost springtime but you don’t have to wait around to spring into some nifty savings on various OnePlus smartphones and other devices. That’s because OnePlus is running promotions on several of its products, including trade-in discounts (any device, any condition), coupon codes, and free bonus offers, depending on which gadget you’re after. Let’s get into it.





OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) for $799.99 (save $100) when trading in any old device in any old condition (broken or otherwise). On top of that, OnePlus will throw in a set of Buds 3 valued at $99 (MSRP). We recently reviewed the OnePlus 13 , which we deemed a “flagship killer” after it earned our coveted Editor’s Choice award, and it’s available at a discount if you have a device to trade in. As such, you can score theforwhen trading in any old device in any old condition (broken or otherwise). On top of that, OnePlus will throw in a set of Buds 3 valued at $99 (MSRP).





You can also choose the OnePlus 13 in 16GB/512GB trim using the same link (just select the SKU you’re interested in) and take advantage of the same trade-in + bonus offers, which brings the price down to $899.99 (save $100).





The OnePlus 13 is an outstanding Android device. It boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 32MP front camera, and triple 50MP cameras on the back (main, ultra-wide, and telephoto). It also offers fast wired and wireless charging, and comes with a charger in the box.













OnePlus 13R (which price down $499.99 (save $100). The added free perk on this one is a set of Nord Buds 3 Pro (valued at $79). OnePlus is running a similar promotion on the(which we also reviewed ), whereby you can trade in any smartphone regardless of the condition to save $100. That brings the. The added free perk on this one is a set of





The OnePlus 13R is a good option in the more value-oriented midrange space. It lacks wireless charging, but the specs are otherwise pretty good, consisting of a 6.78-inch OLED display (2780x1264) powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of LPDDRX memory, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 16MP front camera, a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide shooter.





Here are some more OnePlus deals…

For the OnePlus 12, you can choose either a SUPERVOOC Type-C to Type-C cable or SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-A cable, either of which is valued at $19.99. And on the OnePlus Pad 2, the free gift options include a choice between a OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or OnePlus Folio Case 2 ($39.99 value).