Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4 Breaks Cover Looking Refined As Flip5 Launch Details Leak
Samsung’s Z Flip series are its most compact and elegant foldables, majoring on portability, while the Z Fold series maximizes unfolded screen real estate for power-users. Earlier we reported that the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 was proving to be a surprise hit ahead of the New Year. With this in mind, the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip4 is going to be very important for Samsung, and these first images give the growing fan-base some tantalizing glimpses at the design.
Some other design tweaks which can be commented upon, which may be missed by less experienced eyes are; the hinge is narrower and comes closer to the screen surface, and the less-tapered form of the chin suggests a beefier battery is within.
The Samsung rumor mill points to an event in August being cued up for the Galaxy Z Flip4 launch. Other potential stars of the event include; Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Watch5 models.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
On the topic of launch events, a fresh rumor from Samsung’s home country of Korea says that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will launch in H2 2023. Much more illuminating is the purported target shipment volume of 8 million units.
Putting the Galaxy Z Flip5 numbers into some perspective, industry sources speaking to The Elec say that the Galaxy Z Fold5 shipment target is just 2 million units. Previously, it says, the shipment ratio between the two foldables was 3:7, next year it will be 4:1.
Remember, we are on the verge of a recession, so the shipment numbers show some confidence, but foldables are one of the best growth markets in mobile devices with Canalys projecting a CAGR of 122% for this segment, from 2019 to 2024.