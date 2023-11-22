Go Big With With Samsung's 49" OLED Monitor For $600 Off And More Gaming Display Deals





It's only fitting that one of the big discounts for Black Friday applies to Samsung's biggest gaming monitor, an absolutely monstrous 49-inch display with drool-worthy specs. Don't worry if you don't have the space or desire for such a dominating display, though, because we've rounded up a bunch of Black Friday discounts on a wide range of gaming monitors.





Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G93SC OLED monitor, which is on sale for $999.99 at Amazon (save $600). While by no means cheap, that's 38% below its list price and matches its lowest price to date. Just make sure you have room on your desk to accommodate a mega-wide monitor. We'll start with, which is on sale for(save $600). While by no means cheap, that's 38% below its list price and matches its lowest price to date. Just make sure you have room on your desk to accommodate a mega-wide monitor.





If you do, this one checks most of the boxes that you'd want in a such a big display. Curved OLED panel? Check. A 5120x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate? Check and check. FreeSync Premium Pro validation, Display HDR True Black 400 certification, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity? Checkmate.













Acer's Nitro 27-Inch monitor (XV272U W2bmiiprx) that's on sale for $249.99 at Amazon (save $150). That also amounts to a 38% discount. We get it, not everyone can make room for a 49-inch display or has the desire to spend a grand on a monitor. Fair enough. If you're looking for something more traditional in size and far more affordable, then check outthat's on sale for(save $150). That also amounts to a 38% discount.





While it's not as ginormous as the Odyssey highlighted above, the Nitro is equally as fast—it boasts a 240Hz refresh rate (via DisplayPort, or 144Hz via HDMI) and 2560x1440 resolution. It's also using an IPS panel with 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, which means speed doesn't come at the expense of a wide color gamut and, by extension, image quality.





FreeSync Premium and DisplayHDR 400 certifications are the icing on the cake.













MSI's 27-inch Optix G271CP gaming monitor for just $124.99 (save $84.01).

Some of you are out there thinking, 'Those are nice deals and all, but is there anything cheaper for Black Friday?', to which we answer with, 'Yes!' with this Black Friday discount—scorefor just





This is for gamers who just need a 1080p display that doesn't suck. The G271CP fits the bill with a 1920x1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (MPRT), 300 nits brightness, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync Premium certification, and various ergonomic adjustments.





