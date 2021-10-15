Study Warns That Android Phones From Samsung, Xiaomi And Others Are Spying On Users





Everyone who uses an Android phone has probably had some security-conscious acquaintance ask, "don't you know how much data your phone is harvesting?" Most of us shrug it off as one of the unavoidable circumstances of modern life: you want a smartphone, you deal with data harvesting. Still, some folks aren't so willing to make that sacrifice.

A new collaborative study from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Trinity College Dublin in Ireland tested Android-based phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Realme as well as handsets running LineageOS and the open-source, privacy-focused /e/OS . The study found that "even when minimally configured and the handset is idle, the vendor-customized Android variants transmit substantial amounts of information to the OS developer and also third-parties (Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.)"









As the paper's authors note, while much has been said about the privacy concerns surrounding specific apps, relatively little has been written about privacy concerns in the operating system itself. After testing, the authors are enthusiastic that this topic needs much more attention, as they found that devices are gobbling up gigabytes of data even when idle.