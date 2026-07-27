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Samsung Wins $200 Billion Broadcom Contract For 2nm AI Chips

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 27, 2026, 10:16 AM EDT
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Samsung Electronics and U.S. chip designer Broadcom have entered into a landmark $200 billion agreement running through 2030, spanning memory supply, cutting-edge foundry manufacturing, and advanced packaging to power global artificial intelligence infrastructure. Signed during the AI summit in San Francisco, the five-year memorandum of understanding is now one of the largest semiconductor collaborations ever announced, giving Samsung a major commercial win as demand for custom AI hardware continues to expand.

Central to the deal is Broadcom’s plan to utilize Samsung’s sub-two-nanometer foundry process to manufacture its next-generation application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and high-speed networking silicon. As other giants like Meta and Google increasingly move away from relying exclusively on general-purpose graphics processors, custom ASICs designed specifically for hyper-scale data centers have become the go-to architecture for running massive AI workloads efficiently. Samsung will complement this logic manufacturing by supplying Broadcom with its most advanced high-bandwidth memory, including next-gen HBM4 and HBM4E memory products.

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Another major element of the deal involves deep co-development in advanced 2.3D and 2.5D semiconductor packaging. This is particularly necessary as modern AI performance relies not just solely on how small transistors can be etched into silicon, but also on how tightly memory, logic, and networking components can be integrated within a single physical module to minimize latency and power loss. Samsung’s ability to act as a unified, one-stop provider (handling memory production, leading-edge fabrication, and intricate multi-chip packaging) gives both companies a unique edge in creating next-generation hardware.

For Samsung, this agreement is a big welcome for its contract chipmaking division, which has worked to close the market share gap with dominant rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). Securing multi-year commitments like this one guarantees high factory utilization rates across Samsung’s manufacturing hubs while providing a decisive vote of industry confidence in its sub-2nm process tech. Other notable foundry cooperation wins include NVIDIA over HBM4E and HBM5 products, as well as the $16.5 billion contract to produce logic chips for Tesla.

Meanwhile, by expanding its production footprint into Samsung’s facilities, Broadcom diversifies its manufacturing strategy beyond TSMC, safeguarding its custom silicon supply chain against potential capacity bottlenecks as enterprise AI adoption explodes worldwide. 
Tags:  Samsung, broadcom, artificial-intelligence, nasdaqavgo
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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