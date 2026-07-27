Samsung Wins $200 Billion Broadcom Contract For 2nm AI Chips
Another major element of the deal involves deep co-development in advanced 2.3D and 2.5D semiconductor packaging. This is particularly necessary as modern AI performance relies not just solely on how small transistors can be etched into silicon, but also on how tightly memory, logic, and networking components can be integrated within a single physical module to minimize latency and power loss. Samsung’s ability to act as a unified, one-stop provider (handling memory production, leading-edge fabrication, and intricate multi-chip packaging) gives both companies a unique edge in creating next-generation hardware.
For Samsung, this agreement is a big welcome for its contract chipmaking division, which has worked to close the market share gap with dominant rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). Securing multi-year commitments like this one guarantees high factory utilization rates across Samsung’s manufacturing hubs while providing a decisive vote of industry confidence in its sub-2nm process tech. Other notable foundry cooperation wins include NVIDIA over HBM4E and HBM5 products, as well as the $16.5 billion contract to produce logic chips for Tesla.
Meanwhile, by expanding its production footprint into Samsung’s facilities, Broadcom diversifies its manufacturing strategy beyond TSMC, safeguarding its custom silicon supply chain against potential capacity bottlenecks as enterprise AI adoption explodes worldwide.