CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Scores Massive $16.5 Billion AI Chip Deal With Elon Musk's Tesla

by Paul LillyMonday, July 28, 2025, 10:04 AM EDT
Samsung headquarters.
Elon Musk confirmed on X that Tesla is the "large global company" that Samsung referenced in a new regulatory filing that outlines financial details of a major semiconductor manufacturing agreement valued at over $16.5 billion. According to Musk, Samsung's new fab site in Taylor, Texas will supply next-generation AI6 chips for Tesla's electric vehicles.

According to the filing, the multi-year chip deal effectively began on July 26, 2025 and runs through December 31, 2033. It's a huge win for Samsung, which already supplies AI4 chips manufactured on a 7-nanometer node for Tesla's Full Self-Driving platform.
Musk notes in an X post that Samsung rival TSMC just finished the design of its AI5 chips, which will initially be manufactured in Taiwan and then in Arizona. TSMC is the global leader in semiconductor manufacturing with several big-name clients, including AMD, Apple, MediaTek, Qualcomm, and others.

As to why Musk chose Samsung over TSMC for its AI6 chips, he alluded to a willingness on Samsung's part to let Tesla have more input on how the chips are manufactured. It also helped Musk lives in relative close proximity to Samsung's Texas fab.

"Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency. This is a critical point, as I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress. And the fab is conveniently located not far from my house," Musk stated on X.

It's not clear what other factors might have been involved. Regardless, it's a big deal for Samsung. According to the regulatory filing published today, the contract-to-revenue ratio of the deal with Tesla is at 7.6%.

It could be even higher when all is said and done. In a follow-up post on X, Musk stated that the $16.5 billion number "is just a bare minimum" and that "actual output is likely to be several times higher."

News of the deal comes just ahead of Samsung's second-quarter earnings report, which it will release later this week. In a presentation (PDF) related to its most recent earnings report, Samsung highlighted weak earnings for its Foundry business due to sluggish seasonal mobile demand, inventory adjustments, and stagnant fab utilization.

Shares of Samsung are up nearly 7% following news the deal.

Top Image Source: Samsung Media Library
Tags:  Samsung, Tesla, semiconductors, (NASDAQ:TSLA)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment