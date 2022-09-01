Samsung Unveils Galaxy A23 5G Phone To Go The Distance With A Big Battery For Just $299
Samsung is well known for their premium Galaxy S series of phones. The company’s position as the Android market leader has enabled it to experiment with novel formfactors like the Z Fold and Z Flip series to great success as well. Nevertheless, Samsung’s more wallet friendly options should not be ignored. Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone announced today offers many of the company’s latest innovations at a very low price.
The budget market is equally important for innovation. Brands must weigh the premium features consumers demand against the necessary cuts that need to be made to keep costs down. Year over year, it is impressive to see just how far this line gets pushed in favor of premium features.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G hardly sounds like a budget device on paper. It features a 6.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate display, a multi-lens camera system with 50 MP primary sensor, 5G cellular connectivity, and a very generous 5,000 mAh battery. Any of these callouts would be very welcome on a flagship device in 2022, but the devil is in the details.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Available Now For $299
In order to deliver these features, Samsung has made some trade-offs. The display uses an FHD+ resolution where more premium devices might target QHD+. In addition, it uses LCD infinity-V display technology which is not quite as punchy or contrasty as a premium OLED panel. Still, the 120Hz refresh rate inclusion will probably be far more noticeable for users than a slightly less vivid display.
The Galaxy A23 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It may not be as capable for gaming as Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 but it is certainly more power efficient. For most of the tasks we use our phone for, few could likely tell the difference. Paired with 4 GB of RAM, multitasking should not be an issue either.
Limited storage is a concession as well. The Galaxy A23 5G includes just 64 GB of onboard storage. High resolution photos and video can eat up storage space in a hurry. Thankfully, the device supports MicroSD cards up to 1TB for expanded storage.
The camera array includes a 2 MP macro lens and 5 MP wide angle lens in addition to the 50 MP primary shooter. These are complimented by a 2 MP depth camera which allows users to adjust the depth of field of a photo and help subjects stand out. There is an 8 MP front facing camera with portrait mode support as well.
For most consumers, the shaved down features are hardly dealbreakers. The Galaxy A23 5G appears to deliver a ton of value for its $299 price point. It rivals devices like the $449 Google Pixel 6a in many regards for an even lower price. The Galaxy A23 5G is available now on Samsung.com for $299 and though various carriers and retailers.