Alienware 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Hits Lowest Price Ever At $250 Off





If you're ready to take in the plunge into OLED territory for your next gaming display, we have some great news—Amazon has slashed pricing on several models. Among the deals we found is an Alienware model with a QD-OLED panel that's been marked down a generous 28% (versus MSRP) to a new all-time low price, and it also happens to be one of the more desirable OLED gaming monitors out there.





Alienware AW2725DF, which is on sale for $649.99 at Amazon (save $250) right now). It's not cheap, but it's the cheapest it's ever been and also well below its average selling price of $817.20 on Amazon, according to price tracking data by CamelCamelCamel. We're talking about the, which is on sale forright now). It's not cheap, but it's the cheapest it's ever been and also well below its average selling price of $817.20 on Amazon, according to price tracking data by CamelCamelCamel.





The AW2725DF is a 27-inch display equipped with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel. It offers up a 2560x1440 resolution and a speedy 360Hz refresh rate (via DisplayPort, or 144Hz via HDMI), along with a negligible 0.03ms response time, which is an inherent advantage of OLED technology in general.





This is also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor to keep the action smooth and tear free. Other highlights include 1,000 nits of peak brightness, HDR TrueBlack 400 certification, several ergonomic controls (height, tilt, swivel, and pivot), two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs, a single HDMI 2.1 input, three downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A ports, a single downstream USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-C port, and a security lock slot.





We have not reviewed this monitor ourselves, but others have and it's widely praised—the folks at Rtings put it through its paces and deemed it an "outstanding" display for PC gaming and "great" for console gaming.













27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G61SD), which is on sale for $549.99 at Amazon. It's the same size as the Alienware above and likewise employs a QD-OLED panel, but whereas the Alienware has a glossy finish, Samsung's alternative uses a matte coating. A matte coating can be advantageous if you game in a well-lit area. Another fantastic option and one that's even cheaper is the, which is on sale for. It's the same size as the Alienware above and likewise employs a QD-OLED panel, but whereas the Alienware has a glossy finish, Samsung's alternative uses a matte coating. A matte coating can be advantageous if you game in a well-lit area.





It also features the same 2560x1440 resolution and is a FreeSync Premium Pro display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot. The main trade-off compared to the Alienware is that it has a slower (but still reasonably fast) 240Hz refresh rate. However, it's specifically qualified as being G-SYNC compatible whereas the Alienware model listed above is not. That's not to say it won't work fine, but your mileage may vary.





Here are some more OLED monitor deals, plus a super-affordable gaming mouse just for good measure...