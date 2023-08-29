CATEGORIES
Samsung Unveils A Bodacious 5K ViewFinity S9 Monitor For Creators

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Samsung ViewFinity S9 monitor on a desk.
As much as we favor gaming monitors with ultra-fast refresh rates and other gamer-oriented amenities around these parts, we'd be remiss to mention to that video editors, photographers, and other creative professionals have specific needs when it comes to choosing a display. Samsung is hoping to meet those needs with its new ViewFinity S9.

The ViewFinity S9 (S90PC) is Samsung's first-ever IPS display with a 5K resolution (5120x2880). It's not a massive thing at 27 inches, but it crams more pixels into the work area—nearly 78% more (14,745,600 versus 8,294,400). That makes it easier to manipulate higher resolution content while still having room for UI controls. It also results in a higher pixel density when comparing lower resolutions at the same screen size.


It's not just about resolution and pixel density, though. Samsung claims its IPS panel offers 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The ViewFinity S9 also boasts Pantone validation, "offering authentic reproduction of more than 2,000 Pantone colors and 100 Pantone SkinTone shades on screen." Furthermore, owners can calibrate the display using their smartphone to adjust certain settings, such as color temperature, luminance, gamma, and so forth.

Other display specs include a modest 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness, and a slim metal design with a height-adjustable screen that tilts and pivots 90 degrees for viewing long documents.

Angled view of Samsung's ViewFinity S9 monitor on a desk.

As for connectivity, the display is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 (90W), mini DisplayPort, and USB-C. it also comes with a detachable 4K SlimFit camera that clings to the top of the monitor.

While not built for gaming, you could still use it to blow off a little steam when you need a break. It comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub, along with the usual assortment of smart TV apps.

All of this carries a premium price—Samsung's 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K monitor is available now for $1,599.99. That's the same price as Apple's Studio Display (and $300 cheaper than the version with a Nano-texture glass upgrade).
