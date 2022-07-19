Samsung Reveals Unpacked 2022 Schedule And Sweet Galaxy Reservation Deals

So there you have it, and while on the topic of decoding, be sure to drink your Ovaltine (fist-bump if the reference didn't go over your head). That's not the only sweet treat on tap, though. Samsung also revealed a bunch of bonus offers for anyone ends up reserving one of the "next Galaxy devices," whatever those might be (more on that in a minute).

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

$150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

$130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

$80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

$100 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone, which is double the credit of the Galaxy S22!

$50 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch

$30 credit to use on Samsung.com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds

Samsung further points out that there are no commitments tied to these offers initially, because they're based on making reservations rather than plunking down cash on a preorder. What that means is you just have to provide your name and email address to reserve a particular device.





Of course, you do actually have to preorder eventually, in order to redeem the credit(s). Once you preorder, you'll be able to redeem whatever credit(s) you qualified for. This is essentially the same approach Samsung has taken in the past.

What To Expect At Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event





If the barrage of leaks are any indication (and they usually are when it comes to these events), Samsung will unveil its next-generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. Samsung isn't really keeping it much of a secret, as evidenced by its Unpacked banner. It appears to show the right side of the Galaxy Z Flip4.





It looks almost identical to a set of leaked Galaxy Z Flip4 renders that purportedly depict the same phone in more orientations, all of which focus on the side (as opposed to the screen or backside).





Both the Flip4 and Fold4 are rumored to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Flip4 is further rumored to rock a 6.7-inch foldable screen with a 2.1-inch cover display, dual 12MP cameras on the back, and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. As for the Fold4, it's said to have a 7.6-inch foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, and a triple rear camera array with a 50MP sensor serving as the main shooter.







It's also plausible that Samsung will unveil Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro wearables, and perhaps Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds as well.

