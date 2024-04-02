CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Sounds Alarm Over Water Stress In Semiconductor Design

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 02, 2024, 01:20 PM EDT
samsung water hero
Samsung Semiconductor is concerned about the future availability of water, which is necessary for making chips. While our planet is mostly water, Samsung points out that only about one percent of it is available for daily use. To make matters worse, that amount of available water is shrinking, due to what Samsung says are water stresses. Some of these stresses include climate change and environmental pollution. The company’s goal is to “keep water withdrawal to 2021 levels in 2030.”

“In various stages of semiconductor manufacturing processes, a significant amount of water is utilized, especially in the process of wafer cleaning where highly purified ultrapure water is employed,” says Samsung. Water is so vital that it’s viewed as the semiconductor industry’s “lifeblood.” According to the company the amount of water used on a daily basis at a manufacturing plant can reach tens of thousands of tons.

samsung water body

Samsung is preparing itself for a world where they might not have the same access to such a high amount of water, while continuing to grow its business. It’s banking on two solutions for the future. The first is sewage water reuse, signing a memorandum of understanding with several Korean cities for access to industrial water. The second is membrane technology that will help filtrate the industrial water into the pure water that Samsung needs for its processes.

It's important that Samsung is taking these steps as the chips they make have become critical for the modern economy. Hopefully, industry peers are taking a close look at what Samsung is doing, and are working on their own plans to deal with a future where water may not be easy to come by.
Tags:  Samsung, semiconductor, climate-change
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment