TSMC And Samsung Are In A Dogfight To Win Customers For Next-Gen 3nm Chips
TSMC and Samsung are making moves to secure customers for their second generation 3nm chips, in a race to become the top chip manufacturer in the world. The company that can win over prospective clients such as NVIDIA and AMD will have a leg up in securing the top spot.
According to a report in The Chosun Daily, Samsung is currently working on prototypes using the newer iterations of its 3nm chips. The main goals are to nail down the performance and reliability, while also working towards attaining a yield greater than 60 percent for this new process. Samsung is hoping to complete this work over the course of the next 6 months.
The most likely candidates to get this newer chip will be wearable devices, which includes the Galaxy Watch 7 that is slated to be released later this year. Samsung will use it as an opportunity to put the chip through its paces before eventually using it for the Exynos 2500, which is expected to be used in the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung believes that success in producing stable yields will be able to win over customers, potentially clawing some back from powerhouse TSMC. The Chosun Daily says that “Samsung is particularly eyeing a contract with Qualcomm, one of the globe’s major mobile chip companies. Currently relying on TSMC for production, Qualcomm introduced its next-generation mobile AP, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, last year.”
This will be an interesting battle to watch play out through 2024. TSMC has been dominant in the chip manufacturing space, however, Samsung looks poised to give them a run for their money.