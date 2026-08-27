Samsung S26 FE Brings Flagship AI Cameras And 6.7-Inch OLED For $700

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE colorways - Image: Samsung





Samsung has officially expanded its flagship mobile lineup with the addition of the Galaxy S26 FE. Starting at $699.99, the Fan Edition returns as expected, albeit with a $50 price bump over its predecessor while delivering a suite of Galaxy AI features, upgraded cameras, and a big AMOLED 2X display to a more accessible price segment compared to the rest of the lineup (and especially compared to the excellent Galaxy S26 Ultra ).





Positioned as a budget-conscious counterpart to the Galaxy S26+ , the new Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. As for the chassis, the device retains the sleek design language of the Galaxy S26 family, including an aluminum frame, a streamlined camera layout, and IP68 dust and water resistance.





Inside, the Galaxy S26 FE wields Samsung's 3-nanometer Exynos 2500 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. It also packs a 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging (Samsung says the handset can reach a 65% charge in around 30 minutes).





Samsung Galaxy S26 FE - Image: Samsung







For camera duties, there is an "enhanced" 12-megapixel selfie camera with an 85-degree field of view (up from 80 degrees) on the front, while the rear houses a triple lens setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter (f/2.2, 123˚ FOV), a 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2. 123˚ FOV), and an 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4, 32˚ FOV) with 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom, and optical image stabilization.





As expected, Samsung is leaning into computational photography and Galaxy AI tools. Key software highlights include Horizon Lock for 360-degree video stabilization, Photo Assist for plain-language generative photo edits, and My FanCam, which automatically tracks and centers moving subjects during video capture.





The Galaxy S26 FE is essentially a toned-down Galaxy S26+. One thing worth noting, however, is that the Galaxy S26 FE is the first device in the Galaxy S26 lineup to ship with One UI 9 (built on Android 17) out of the box, backed by Samsung's commitment to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches.





"Galaxy S26 FE is purposefully designed to deliver the signature strengths of the Galaxy S series, ensuring that every feature makes a meaningful difference in users’ daily lives," said Jay Kim , Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Packed with beloved Galaxy camera and AI experiences, backed by the latest One UI 9, Galaxy S26 FE comes to life as an ideal choice for those who know exactly what matters most to them."



