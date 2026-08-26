Samsung P9 And P7 Portable SSDs Bring 4,000 MB/s USB4 Speeds To Creators And Gamers

Samsung Portable SSD P9 - Image: Samsung





Leading the new family is the P9, a drive purpose-built for video producers, content creators, and power users who require copious bandwidth. Powered by the USB4 interface, the P9 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 4,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s, effectively doubling the performance of the previous-generation T9 drive





This sustained write performance makes it possible to record 12K RAW video directly to the drive. Additionally, Samsung points out that the P9 hits an industry milestone as the world’s first 8TB USB4 portable SSD capable of reaching 4,000MB/s transfer speeds, a feat that earned it a CES 2026 Innovation Award.





Samsung Portable SSD P7 - Image: Samsung





Positioned alongside the flagship model, Samsung's P7 series brings USB4 performance to a broader audience. It features multi-device compatibility out of the box, connecting across desktop PCs, laptops, mobile devices, digital cameras, and consoles.





For adventurers and outdoor photo shoots, the P7 touts a ruggedized chassis (albeit not in the same vein as the T7 Shield we reviewed ) designed to survive drops from up to two meters. Samsung says it also put the P7 series through shock and vibration durability tests.





Here's how pricing looks, along with the capacity options for both portable SSD lines:

8TB Samsung Portable SSD P9: $2,699.99

4TB Samsung Portable SSD P9: $1,349.99

$1,349.99 2TB Samsung Portable SSD P9: $649.99

$649.99 1TB Samsung Portable SSD P9: $339.99





$339.99 8TB Samsung Portable SSD P7: $2,289.99

$2,289.99 4TB Samsung Portable SSD P7: $1,149.99

$1,149.99 2TB Samsung Portable SSD P7: $549.99

$549.99 1TB Samsung Portable SSD P7: $289.99 Samsung's new portable SSDs will begin rolling out globally on August 31, 2026, though the press release hints at a possible staggered launch by saying, "Certain capacities may be released at a later date."

At Gamescom 2026, Samsung unleashed its next-generation portable solid state drive (SSD) lineup, debuting the flagship P9 and the somewhat rugged P7, both with USB4 connectivity. Timing the announcement for Gamescom puts gamers with growing game libraries squarely in Samsung's sights, though it's also targeting creators and users who need fast and portable storage for ultra-high-resolution media and AI workflows.