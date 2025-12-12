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Gorgeous Samsung 65” S90F OLED TV Hits A Killer Price And Other Holiday TV Deals

by Alan VelascoFriday, December 12, 2025, 03:12 PM EDT
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If you're itching for a new TV this holiday season, there's a bunch of good deals going on at the moment, which include some deep discounts on a slew of OLEDs. It may just be the perfect time to pick up a TVan OLED display that is able to deliver a colorful picture while retaining the inky dark blacks necessary for the best image quality possible.

Samsung 65S90F OLED - $1,397 (30% off)

Samsung makes some of the best OLED sets on the market, thanks to its QD-OLED technology that lets help push the peak brightness. This is a midrange model in the company’s lineup and is powered by the excellent NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor. This is one gamers should consider because of its low response times and gaming features, such as variable refresh rate (VRR) support. It’s important to note that Samsung TVs only support HDR10 and HDR10+, however.

Samsung 55S95F OLED - $1,897 (14% off)

This is the top of the line 55" model Samsung currently offers, which is great for content consumption and gaming. The only thing stopping this set from being the ultimate home theater TV is its lack of support for Dolby Vision, which might be a deal breaker for more discerning enthusiasts.

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LG 65G5 - $2,296 (23% off)

If you’re one of those aforementioned audio and visual aficionados that must have Dolby Vision, then LG has you covered with the G5. This is the company’s flagship model powered by the Alpha 11 AI Gen 2 processor, that goes toe to toe with the Samsung S95F. As with the Samsung, it has support for features that will appeal to gamers, such as VRR. Although interested buyers should know that it doesn’t include a stand and needs to be wall mounted.

Sony Bravia 77XR8B - $1,998 (5% off)

If you’re all in on the PlayStation ecosystem, then this OLED might be the one for you. It has the legendary image processing that Bravia sets are known for alongside PS5 specific features. These include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode that help players get the best picture when gaming on their console.

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Panasonic 55Z85 - $847.99 (5% off)

If you’re on a tighter budget, but still want to experience what OLED TVs have to offer, then the Panasonic Z85 might fit the bill. Despite the more modest price tag, it sports a solid set of features including VRR support and can handle Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. Panasonic employs the Fire TV platform for its connectivity and apps.

Mounting Dream TV Wall Mount - $39.99 (23% off)

This is a great wall mount that offers a lot of flexibility once the TV is up on the wall. It’s a solid choice for those who opt for the LG G5, which requires a mount, or for any of the other TVs in the roundup should you wish to wall mount them.
Tags:  Samsung, Sony, Television, OLED
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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