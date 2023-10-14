Samsung Office And Gaming Monitor Deals Up To 43% Off Left Over From Amazon Prime Day
Whether you need to deck out a home office, spice up a gaming battle station, or enhance your workflow, adding an extra monitor or two will certainly do the trick. Thankfully, Amazon still has some left-over deals from Prime Day, which can net you some big savings on a number of Samsung monitors geared towards gaming or productivity.
Starting off our lineup, we have Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B, which is $399.99 or a whopping 43% off the regular price. This QHD (2560x1440px) display boasts a healthy 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 600 certification, making this great for any sort of content consumption. Further, it features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help reduce screen tearing and a 1000R curve to enhance immersion and reduce the back-and-forth look you might otherwise have to.
On deck, we have the Samsung 34" ViewFinity S50GC coming in at $279.99 or 26% off the regular price. This is more a work and productivity-oriented device in an ultrawide WQHD form factor but still clocking a 100Hz refresh rate, HDR10 rating, and AMD FreeSync. Realistically, this would be a great monitor for the home office that turns into a gaming rig at night, especially at that price point.
In the hole is the Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A, rocking up to the plate at $149.99 or 40% off the regular price. This takes us back to gaming devices with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time but on an FHD display for the more budget-oriented gamer. However, it still has AMD FreeSync Premium and solid specs overall, making this a great option for just about anyone.
Finally, closing us out is the Samsung 22" T350 at $89.99 or 40% off the regular price, making this an absolute steal. This monitor is not as kitted out as the other displays listed here, but it still has a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync built-in. It certainly should not be a primary gaming display, but it would make for a rather fine secondary display to have Discord on or whatever else you might be working on.
Whether you are a gamer, office worker, or somewhere in between, Amazon has some solid deals on tap, if you need an upgrade. These Samsung deals and more, which we have listed below, will hopefully net you a new primary or secondary display, allowing you to work and game more effectively and efficiently.
- Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B QHD 240Hz - $399.99 (43% off)
- Samsung 34" ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD - $279.99 (26% off)
- Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A FHD 165Hz - $149.99 (40% off)
- Samsung 22" T350 Series FHD - $89.99 (40% off)
- Samsung 27" Odyssey G7 Series WQHD 240Hz - $449.99 (36% off)
- Samsung 32" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz - $899.99 (31% off)
- Samsung 32'' M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor - $499.99 (29% off)