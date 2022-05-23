Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor Is Available To Reserve With A Sweet Bonus





Samsung caught our attention at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year when it introduced the Odyssey Neo G8 , a 32-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution. Not only that, it had the distinction of being the world's first 4K monitor to have a 240Hz refresh rate, and if you've been patiently waiting for it to go on sale, well, you still have to wait a couple more weeks. But you can reserve one right now.





Placing a reservation simply means you'll be notified it's available to buy, which is on June 6, 2022 at 12:00pm ET. However, placing a reservation (and thereby sharing your email address with Samsung ) also gets you a $50 off coupon when the monitor arrives. That will help take some of the sting out of the $1,499.99 launch price.





It's obviously not a cheap display, though to be fair, it's far from a typical gaming monitor, too. In addition to rocking a 4K screen with fast 240Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Neo G8 is one of a small but growing number of monitors to employ mini LED backlighting.





Mini LEDs are much smaller than traditional LEDs, which has a few benefits to end users. For one, it allows for a much brighter picture by being able to cram more LEDs into the display.. In this case, you're looking at a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. That's incredibly high.





Samsung also employed 1,196 local dimming zones in the Odyssey Neo G8. This allows for specific parts of the scene to be lit up or dimmed as needed, which in turn should result in an overall better picture with less blooming.













"The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, offering a sleek white exterior and multiple easy-access ports for no desk mess. The 1000R curved display fills your peripheral vision and draws you into the character's shoes," Samsung says.





Other goodies include FreeSync and G-Sync support, various ergonomic adjustments (tilt, swivel, pivot, and height), RGB lighting, and decent connectivity options (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A).



