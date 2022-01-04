Behold The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55, An Outrageous 55-Inch Curved 165Hz Mini LED Display With A Trick





Do you like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor that we reported on Sunday? Well, would you like it more if it were gigantic, like, say, 55"? If that works for you, then check out the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55, a positively titanic curved gaming monitor

Seriously, these are the pictures we got. (click to enlarge)



In many ways, the Odyssey Ark 55 is a blend of high-end television and computer gaming monitor. It has "2.2.2" audio with a pair of upward-firing speakers, powered by a 60-watt amplifier. The included stand has height, pivot, tilt, and rotation functionality. Samsung describes it as a "cockpit-style rotating display," and says that it provides a "new gaming experience," although we can't imagine using such a sharply-curved display in portrait orientation.

As you could probably surmise from the name, the Odyssey Ark 55 is a gigantic 55" display. It has an extremely tight curved shape; Samsung measures it at 1000R, meaning that the circle created by a ring of these monitors would be just two meters across. Samsung describes the Odyssey Ark 55 as "a next-generation flexible monitor perfect for people doing everything".Given the capabilities that Samsung ascribes to this display, it's a little hard to argue: 3840×2160 resolution, 165-Hz refresh rate, 2000 cd/m² peak brightness, and a 1ms response time. All of that makes a lot of sense when you learn that this is one of the first displays to use "Quantum Mini LED" technology. We've been hearing about Micro LED for awhile, and this isn't quite that, but it's the next step along the road, anyway.Other TV-like features include the wireless remote control that Odyssey Ark owners can use to manipulate the on-screen display as well as the monitor's lighting features, and the built-in "smart platform" that allows for the same sort of functionality you generally expect from smart TVs: streaming services, music playback, videoconferencing, and so on.There's also a "Multiview" feature that seems to allow users to adjust with some detail how the image is displayed on the monitor. Apparently, there's an "ambient game screen" feature that analyzes video image and sound in real time during gameplay, "adding a variety of brilliant patterns" around the actual video stream to improve gamers' immersion. We think we might rather have the image output to full-screen size, but admittedly, we haven't seen it in person.Samsung hasn't revealed the price or availability of the Odyssey Ark 55 yet.