Samsung's Monster-Sized Gaming Monitor Deals Bring Big Savings Up To 33% Off





Remember when a 55-inch TV was considered a big screen? They've been shoved aside by 75-inch, 85-inch, and even massively big 98-inch living room displays . Instead of dominating the living room, however, 55-inch panels have become an enormous option for PC battle stations, along with gaming monitors that are even bigger. And sure, they're not exactly cheap, but several of Samsung's largest monitors are available for a discount right now.





Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark (2nd Gen) that's on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon (33% off). That's $1,000 below its MSRP and less than $100 off its lowest price to date. If going big is your main concern, now is as good of a time as any to pounce on this beastly gaming monitor. One of those is the gargantuanthat's on sale for. That's $1,000 below its MSRP and less than $100 off its lowest price to date. If going big is your main concern, now is as good of a time as any to pounce on this beastly gaming monitor.





It's not just about sideways length, either—you can rotate the display into portrait mode, giving you tons of screen real estate to navigate long websites, spreadsheets, or whatever. Also notable is that this is a mini LED monitor that cranks up the brightness. Other key features include a 3840x2160 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium Pro validation.













Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9, which is on sale for

Not big enough for you? Poppycock! If that's how you really feel, however, then take a gander at, which is on sale for $1,7999.99 at Amazon (28% off) . It's slightly bigger and a couple hundred dollars cheaper compared to the Ark. It doesn't rotate into portrait mode like the Ark display above, but if that doesn't matter to you anyway, then this is the better deal ($700 off the MSRP).





This ginormous displays flaunts a quantum dot mini LED panel with a 7680x2160 resolution that's like having two 4K displays merged into a single beast. It also features a fast 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium Pro certification, and 1,000 nits of brightness to make content pop, especially HDR.





