These Killer Samsung And LG Gaming Monitors Deals For April Fools' Day Are No Joke





Today is a day to be skeptical of everyone and everything (except HotHardware, of course!). It's also one of the most challenging days for technology journalists, as navigating legitimate news from April Fools' Day gags can sometimes be rather tricky. That said, we've rounded up some excellent gaming monitor bargains that are the real deal, with deep discounts on models from the likes of Samsung and LG.







49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC, 2023 model) that's on sale for $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $500). That's an obviously very big display with an also-big discount—the only time it's been cheaper was for a brief period during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season. One in particular that caught our eye is the absolutely ginormousthat's on sale for(save $500). That's an obviously very big display with an also-big discount—the only time it's been cheaper was for a brief period during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season.





This curvy OLED display features a 5120x1440 resolution, a fast 240Hz refresh rate, a negligible 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, and both FreeSync Premium Pro and DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.













34-inch LG UltraGear display that's on sale for $299.99 (save $100). That's a 25% discount over the list price, and like the Samsung display above, the only time it sold for less was during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event. Another monitor deal that caught our eye is thisdisplay that's on sale for. That's a 25% discount over the list price, and like the Samsung display above, the only time it sold for less was during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event.





This 34-inch display is a popular pick that boasts a vertical alignment (VA) panel with a 3440x1440 resolution (QHD, 21:9 aspect ratio), up to a 160Hz refresh rate, and a respectable 5ms GtG response time. It's also a FreeSync Premium monitor with HDR10 support and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, to point out some of the highlights.













49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C, 2024 model) that's on sale for $899.99 at Amazon (save $400). If you just can't shake the idea of owning a monstrous 49-inch display but want something that's less expensive than Samsung's aforementioned OLED model, then check out thisthat's on sale for(save $400).





This one is a 2024 model and gets its cheaper price by trading an OLED panel for a VA screen. We think it's worth splurging a little extra for OLED, but if you just can't, this is a serviceable alternative that's just as big and less expensive. It's also very bright with a peak of 1,000 nits, enough to qualify for VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification.





Other features include a 5120x1440 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio), 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG response time, HDR10+ support, FreeSync Premium Pro support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.





Here are some more monitor deals...