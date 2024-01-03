Samsung's AI-Powered Bespoke Jet Bot Combo Mops The Floor With Competing Robot Vacuums
Samsung is ready to unveil its latest robot vacuum entry, just in time for CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024. Its new robot cleaner will not just vacuum and mop your home, it will employ some cool tricks as well as advanced AI smarts to better recognize objects and surface types.
It seems like every year in the past 2 to 3 years, home solution brands have been focusing their efforts on all-in-one robot vacuum packages to show off their latest tech and software advances (with CES as their battleground). Familiar names like Roborock, Roomba, Shark, and Dreame are slated to announce new halo models all in the name of helping busy households get a handle on keeping their homes clean. This year, Samsung is adding its Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot vacuum to the fray, which is the successor to the Jet Bot AI+.
Samsung hopes that its latest model can finally compete with the aforementioned brands especially in terms of cleaning smarts and performance—areas that it has generally lagged behind in the past. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is offering not just the usual vacuum and mop functions, but also steam-mopping capability to remove stains from carpets. The last part won't take the place of a dedicated steam carpet cleaner, but for quick cleans, it should be the bee's knees. When the robot detects a stain, it returns to the base station to heat the mop pads with high temperature steam and water and then returns to the stained location to clean.
Speaking of base station, it doesn't just empty, it also chargees and cleans the robot. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo can even stow its mop at the dock when it has to clean particularly long-pile carpets to prevent cross contamination. When all is said and done, the base station will auto wash the mop pads with hot water, sprays hot steam to prevent odors, then blows hot air to quickly dry things up.