Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rumors Point To S Pen Support And Ultra-Thin Glass Display
South Korean news organization Ajou News claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June, which is a few months earlier than its predecessor. According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen support, which is something that we've heard in previous leaks. There will also reportedly be a silo incorporated into the chassis to accommodate the S Pen, which means that Samsung has completely thought out the stylus experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rather than it being some "tacked on" feature meant to expand its bullet list of features.
The report also indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-the-display selfie camera. With this setup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 wouldn't feature a notch or a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera; the camera would simply blend in with the rest of the display for a more uniform appearance.
At the same time, leading Samsung will release Fold3, which will bring a lot of innovative technologies. CUP (Camera under Panel), S Pen, second-generation UTG, etc.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2020
Separate reporting by noted leaker Ice Universe also acknowledges the under-the-display camera and S Pen support. However, Ice Universe also adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature second generation Ultra-Thin Glass.
We can also expect for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to including Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 875 SoC (which is expected to be announced early next month), at least 12GB of RAM (possibly 16GB), and retain a 120Hz panel. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 4,500 mAh battery, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for Samsung to boost that a little bit for this generation. And Samsung is always pushing the boundaries for camera performance each year, and we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to continue that tradition.
It's been alleged that Samsung will kill off its long-running Galaxy Note family next year, and it's possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could step in to fill the void at the high-end. Lower down on the totem pole, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also feature S Pen support to make up for the [rumored] demise of the Galaxy Note.