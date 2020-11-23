CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, November 23, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Rumors Point To S Pen Support And Ultra-Thin Glass Display

Back in August, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was a much-improved follow-up to the problematic, first-generation Galaxy Fold. Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been on the market for a few months, there is already talk about its inevitable successor, and there are new rumors streaming in about what kind of features it will have.

South Korean news organization Ajou News claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June, which is a few months earlier than its predecessor. According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen support, which is something that we've heard in previous leaks. There will also reportedly be a silo incorporated into the chassis to accommodate the S Pen, which means that Samsung has completely thought out the stylus experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rather than it being some "tacked on" feature meant to expand its bullet list of features.

The report also indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-the-display selfie camera. With this setup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 wouldn't feature a notch or a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera; the camera would simply blend in with the rest of the display for a more uniform appearance.

Separate reporting by noted leaker Ice Universe also acknowledges the under-the-display camera and S Pen support. However, Ice Universe also adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature second generation Ultra-Thin Glass.

We can also expect for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to including Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 875 SoC (which is expected to be announced early next month), at least 12GB of RAM (possibly 16GB), and retain a 120Hz panel. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 4,500 mAh battery, so it's not out of the realm of possibility for Samsung to boost that a little bit for this generation. And Samsung is always pushing the boundaries for camera performance each year, and we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to continue that tradition.

It's been alleged that Samsung will kill off its long-running Galaxy Note family next year, and it's possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could step in to fill the void at the high-end. Lower down on the totem pole, the Galaxy S21 Ultra may also feature S Pen support to make up for the [rumored] demise of the Galaxy Note.


