Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Hands-On Video Confirms Return Of Dreaded Display Crease





The original Samsung Galaxy Fold was quite the engineering marvel, combining a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a folding 7.3-inch AMOLED display (2152x1536). Despite all of its forward-thinking ideas, there was one problem that Samsung could quite solve with the Galaxy Fold: an unsightly crease in the display when it was unfolded.

The crease was not only visible to the naked eye, but you could also feel the indentations in the screen due to the hinge mechanism. Many people had hoped that the second-generation device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, would be able to solve this problem or at least somewhat reduce the effects. However, a new leaked video shows that the crease unfortunately is still alive and well.

In the short video clip embedded above, we can see the AMOLED display with a black background at bootup (save for the Samsung logo) which gives us a good look at the large display crease. To our eyes, it looks almost exactly like what we saw with the original Galaxy Fold. For whatever reason – likely for long-term durability – Samsung simply isn’t able to pull the display taut enough to get rid of the crease. So, that’s just something that owners will have to get used to when the Galaxy Z Fold 2 start shipping next month.

The hands-on also provides a quick look at the front cover display, which has grown in size from 4.6 inches to 6.23 inches.





The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC and comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. It also, of course, rocks a 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. The primary folding display, which now measures 7.59 inches, has a resolution of 2208x1768 and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will open on September 1st and will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze or in a special Thom Browne Edition.