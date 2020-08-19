CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Hands-On Video Confirms Return Of Dreaded Display Crease

galaxy z fold 2 unpacked 2
The original Samsung Galaxy Fold was quite the engineering marvel, combining a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a folding 7.3-inch AMOLED display (2152x1536). Despite all of its forward-thinking ideas, there was one problem that Samsung could quite solve with the Galaxy Fold: an unsightly crease in the display when it was unfolded.

The crease was not only visible to the naked eye, but you could also feel the indentations in the screen due to the hinge mechanism. Many people had hoped that the second-generation device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, would be able to solve this problem or at least somewhat reduce the effects. However, a new leaked video shows that the crease unfortunately is still alive and well.

In the short video clip embedded above, we can see the AMOLED display with a black background at bootup (save for the Samsung logo) which gives us a good look at the large display crease. To our eyes, it looks almost exactly like what we saw with the original Galaxy Fold. For whatever reason – likely for long-term durability – Samsung simply isn’t able to pull the display taut enough to get rid of the crease. So, that’s just something that owners will have to get used to when the Galaxy Z Fold 2 start shipping next month.

The hands-on also provides a quick look at the front cover display, which has grown in size from 4.6 inches to 6.23 inches.

galaxy z fold 2 unpacked 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865+ SoC and comes with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. It also, of course, rocks a 5G modem with support for mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum. The primary folding display, which now measures 7.59 inches, has a resolution of 2208x1768 and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will open on September 1st and will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze or in a special Thom Browne Edition.


Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), galaxy z fold 2
Via:  Abhishek Yadav via Twitter

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms