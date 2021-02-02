CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, February 02, 2021, 09:59 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Gets A Huge Price Cut To Shakeup Foldable Phone Market

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Mystic Bronze
If you've had your eyes on Samsung's folding smartphones, but wasn't quite ready to make the plunge, we've got some good news for you today. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G was introduced during the summer of 2020 with a price tag of $1,450. That is a lot money to spend for any smartphone, and Samsung has definitely been listening.

As a result, Samsung has instituted a permanent price cut for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which sees its price drop down to a more affordable $1,199. That puts pricing more on line with high-end flagships like Samsung's own Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new pricing also puts even more daylight between the Galaxy Z Flip 5G -- which is Samsung's entry-level foldable -- and the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is priced at $1,999. The new pricing is available directly from Samsung's online store.

For those that might have forgotten about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, it features a 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display with a resolution of 2636x1080. It can fold in half, allowing you to tote the device more easily in your pocket. Despite its folding design, it still packs quite a bit of power including a still potent Snapdragon 865+ SoC and a Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

GalaxyZFilp5G Mystic Bronze 3D

Onboard you’ll find a 3,300 mAh battery with both wired fast charging and wireless charging support. There's even a tiny 1.1-inch AMOLED over display (300x112) that can display the time and simple notifications. And unlike most other flagship Android smartphones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G moves its fingerprint reader to the power button (rather than embedded within the display).

In addition to the price cut for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Samsung has also posted a blog in which it gives a rundown of 7 hidden features found on the device that could be useful in your daily travails. Tell us in the comments section below if this new $250 price cut is enough to get you interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

