Motorola 2023 Razr Flip Phone Teased With A Delightfully Large Cover Display
The upcoming Motorola Razr 2023 bares more skin in yet another couple of leaks—this time showing off its likely-final form and a massive 3.5-inch external display.
A couple of leaks over at Weibo are doubling-down on the fact that the Razr 2023 will rock a 3.5-inch external screen, though not quite as expansive as we had previously reported. This update makes more sense, especially from a manufacturing and cost perspective. Similar to the previous gen, Amazing Guy states that the external display will be fully functional, unlike the limited card- or panel-based UIs on the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The new Razr will continue the tradition of allowing users to set and fully interact with pretty much any app directly on the front screen without having to ever open the phone. This hands-down has the competition beat in terms of versatility.
Another area where the 2023 Razr beats out the rest, albeit negligible, is the external display size. 3.5-inch is easily larger than the one of the Flip 4 (1.9-inch), the N2 Flip (3.26-inch), the Razr 2022 (2.7-inch) and potentially the Flip 5 (3.4-inch). Greater display real estate helps give more room for apps to breath visually, and it's the latest area where companies are competing for bragging rights.
Amazing Guy posted an additional clip that shows the outline of the phone, leaving much of the rest to our imagination. What looks certain is the main twin cameras are oriented the same way as the current model. This clip also seems to confirm the 3.5-inch external screen rather than a larger one that incorporated even the cameras that earlier leaks suggested.
Mum's still the word on when Motorola will reveal the Razr 2023, as well as what the final specs will be. Current rumors are pointing to the phone being powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, having a 6.7-inch 144Hz inner screen, and (possibly its Achille's heel) a comparatively small 2,850mAh battery. Based on previous outings, the phone will launch in China first, followed by a global release sometime later.