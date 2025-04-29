Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Listing Hints Return Of A Beloved Feature

Oh, hello! Samsung might be going for a special two-fer with the next Galaxy Watch 8 series. According to a recent Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) listing, fans of the smartwatch will be seeing the return of the Classic model and with that, hopes of the return of the much-loved rotating bezel
. Regardless, Galaxy Watch 8 buyers will have more options when the device lineup launches sometime in July this year.
When Samsung dropped the Classic model from the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup
last year, long-time Galaxy Watch users wondered when the culling would end. Up to that point, the hot-selling Classic was the larger and arguably more mature model even if the standard and Classic were functionally nearly identical. Even worse, with the Galaxy Watch 7, the South Korean electronics giant nixed one the Classic's defining features: the physical rotating bezel, which was used primarily for navigating and interacting with the watch's UI. Coupled with the touchscreen, it was often seen as a superior way to get around a watch.
Thus you can probably understand why the Bluetooth SIG certification listing gives us a ray of hope. On the surface, this means there will be three models in the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup: the regular Watch 8, the Classic, and the Ultra. However, the return of the physical rotating bezel would be awesome. Sure, digital touch bezels like what Google (Pixel Watch 3
) and even Samsung are using are okay—there's no substitute for the tactile feel of a REAL bezel. Fingers crossed.
As for what to expect from the Galaxy Watch 8 series, rumors have been swirling over the possibility of a rectangular model that's NOT the Ultra
. If so, the Classic could become the round model, while the traditional standard model becomes the squarish model. Another rumor opines that Samsung could drop/merge the next Ultra as the Classic, which means a full-blown heavy-duty adventure watch in a round shell.
Specifications-wise, the new watches might be rocking the Exynos W1000 with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There's been no leaks on the design, but the devices may be getting larger batteries
, up to 435mAh.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to be announced alongside Samsung's foldables
come July.