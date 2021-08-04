Samsung Announces 12.4-Inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE Starting At Just $529
While there have been leaks about Samsung’s new devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, the company has been cooking up other stuff in the background. Now, the Fan Edition lineup is growing with today’s announcement of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a massive 12.4” tablet for both work and play.
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks to be a rather nice Android 11 device, powered by either a Qualcomm SM7325 (Wi-Fi version) or Snapdragon 750G (5G version). The tablet features 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB internal storage with microSD expansion capability up to 1TB, and a 10,090mAh fast-charging battery for all-day use.
Furthermore, that massive display that we mentioned is a 12.4” 2560x1600 WQXGA LCD designed for “entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking,” as Samsung’s release states. This is bolstered by the fact that an S-Pen is included in the box, so you can easily jot down notes or doodle wherever you are.
Though you could take this tablet anywhere, you will likely find yourself at home, thanks to the pandemic. This has given rise to remote work and learning, which could be a good experience with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Around the rear of the device is an 8MP AF main shooter, while the front has a 5MP camera paired with a triple-microphone setup, so you look and sound good while videoconferencing in Zoom.
If you want to get your hands on this, it will become available in the U.S. on August 5th with a starting price of $669 for the 5G model and $529.99 for the Wi-Fi model. However, act fast; anyone who purchases the 5G model or pre-orders the WiFi model will receive an instant $80 Samsung credit, so you could potentially pick up a case and some earbuds to pair with your new tablet.