Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Plummets Below $1,000 In Post Prime Day Deal





Amazon has completed its latest Prime Day sales event, which Best Buy countered with its week-long Summer Tech Fest that has also concluded. Bummer, right? Not necessarily—if you are in the market for a high-end Android phone, you can score Samsung's flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra for nearly an all-time low price, as it's currently under a grand.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Is 27% Off









All color options are marked down below the phone's $1,299.99 MSRP, though obviously the Cobalt Violet is the best bargain. It's also an attractive colorway. The color may not even matter if you're planning to stick this in a non-translucent case anyway.





512GB Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is on sale too, priced at $1,149 for the Cobalt Violet and $1,200 for Black. The MSRP for the 512GB variant is $1,499.99. If you need or want more storage, theis on sale too, priced atand White color options, and. The MSRP for the 512GB variant is $1,499.99.













The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a killer Android with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display (3120x1440, 1-120Hz), powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB of RAM (256GB and 512GB models).





It also features an excellent camera array with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 dual-pixel PDAF shooter on the front, and four rear cameras comprises of a 200MP f/1.4 main lens with OIS and laser auto-focus, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide (120 degrees), 50MP f/2.9 5x telephoto, and 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto.





Here are some more Galaxy S26 series deals: