CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Plummets Below $1,000 In Post Prime Day Deal

by Paul LillyMonday, June 29, 2026, 10:37 AM EDT
Holding a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and showing the rear side.
Amazon has completed its latest Prime Day sales event, which Best Buy countered with its week-long Summer Tech Fest that has also concluded. Bummer, right? Not necessarily—if you are in the market for a high-end Android phone, you can score Samsung's flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra for nearly an all-time low price, as it's currently under a grand.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Is 27% Off


We are not seeing any noteworthy bargains on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra at Best Buy currently, but you can snag the Cobalt Violet model with 256GB of storage for $949.99 at Amazon (27% off, save $350) right now. If you don't like that color option, the Black variant is on sale for $1,139, the Sky Blue model for $1,179.75 (albeit by way of a marketplace seller), and the White version for $1,192.75.

All color options are marked down below the phone's $1,299.99 MSRP, though obviously the Cobalt Violet is the best bargain. It's also an attractive colorway. The color may not even matter if you're planning to stick this in a non-translucent case anyway.

If you need or want more storage, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is on sale too, priced at $1,149 for the Cobalt Violet and White color options, and $1,200 for Black. The MSRP for the 512GB variant is $1,499.99.

Specs table for Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a killer Android with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display (3120x1440, 1-120Hz), powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB of RAM (256GB and 512GB models).

It also features an excellent camera array with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 dual-pixel PDAF shooter on the front, and four rear cameras comprises of a 200MP f/1.4 main lens with OIS and laser auto-focus, 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide (120 degrees), 50MP f/2.9 5x telephoto, and 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto.

Here are some more Galaxy S26 series deals:
We've linked to the cheapest color options for both models, but click/tap on either one to see what else is available.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, galaxy s26
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use