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Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE Leak Points To The Biggest Design Change In Years

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 08, 2026, 01:00 PM EDT
hero s26 fe front
Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE has leaked ahead of its expected late-summer launch, giving us an early glimpse at the company's next affordable flagship. Uncovered in a Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing under model number SM-S741, the leaked image shows a visual departure from its predecessor, particular with the rear camera island.

While the phone maintains a familiar silhouette, Samsung has implemented a raised, vertical traffic light camera module that mimics what we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold series. However, a quick glance of the photo above shows how the camera island is pushed toward the top and side edges of the back panel, creating a further off-center look when compared to the Galaxy A57 or the standard Galaxy S26.

Aside from that, the S26 FE appears to stick with the traditional Fan Edition playbook. Instead of utilizing Samsung’s latest 2 nm Exynos 2600 SoC, the S26 FE is rumored to adopt the Exynos 2500 instead. Early benchmark leaks hint that even if it won't outpace its pricier siblings, the processor provides plenty of power for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone will also feature 8 GB of RAM and internal storage options ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB.

s26 fe far

The device is likely going to have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as well. The screen is expected to feature a 120 Hz refresh rate plus a peak brightness of 1,900 nits—not the greatest compared to the competition, but this is one way Samsung can keep the cost down. Backing up the display and processor is an approximately 5,000 mAh battery, complete with support for 45 W fast wired charging.

The WPC listing also confirms that the phone will feature version 2.2.1 of the Qi2 wireless charging standard. This updated protocol allows for wireless charging speeds up to 25 W while utilizing enhanced magnetic alignment to center the charging coils, which reduce the heat typically generated during wireless power transfers. 

On the software side, the Galaxy S26 FE will likely ship with Android 17 straight out of the box. This makes it one of the very first devices to launch with Google's updated operating system natively installed. Samsung is expected to officially unveil the smartphone alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, currently rumored for late July or early August.

Image credits: Wireless Power Consortium
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, galaxy s26 fe
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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