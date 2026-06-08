Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE Leak Points To The Biggest Design Change In Years
While the phone maintains a familiar silhouette, Samsung has implemented a raised, vertical traffic light camera module that mimics what we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold series. However, a quick glance of the photo above shows how the camera island is pushed toward the top and side edges of the back panel, creating a further off-center look when compared to the Galaxy A57 or the standard Galaxy S26.
The device is likely going to have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel as well. The screen is expected to feature a 120 Hz refresh rate plus a peak brightness of 1,900 nits—not the greatest compared to the competition, but this is one way Samsung can keep the cost down. Backing up the display and processor is an approximately 5,000 mAh battery, complete with support for 45 W fast wired charging.
The WPC listing also confirms that the phone will feature version 2.2.1 of the Qi2 wireless charging standard. This updated protocol allows for wireless charging speeds up to 25 W while utilizing enhanced magnetic alignment to center the charging coils, which reduce the heat typically generated during wireless power transfers.