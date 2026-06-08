Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE Leak Points To The Biggest Design Change In Years





Aside from that, the S26 FE appears to stick with the traditional Fan Edition playbook. Instead of utilizing Samsung’s latest 2 nm Exynos 2600 SoC , the S26 FE is rumored to adopt the Exynos 2500 instead. Early benchmark leaks hint that even if it won't outpace its pricier siblings, the processor provides plenty of power for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone will also feature 8 GB of RAM and internal storage options ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB.





On the software side, the Galaxy S26 FE will likely ship with Android 17 straight out of the box. This makes it one of the very first devices to launch with Google's updated operating system natively installed. Samsung is expected to officially unveil the smartphone alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, currently rumored for late July or early August.





Image credits: Wireless Power Consortium