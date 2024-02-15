A Samsung Galaxy S24 Update Is Inbound With Display And Camera Enhancements
An upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 update will address some user complaints over the display being “washed out,” as well as complaints with the next-gen smartphone’s camera features. Galaxy S24 owners can expect a new “Vividness” option for the display, as well as upgrades to camera functions such as zooming, portrait and night shooting modes.
In a press release on Samsung’s website, the company announced the forthcoming update for its Galaxy S24 Series lineup. Perhaps the most anticipated update concerns the display of the high-end smartphone. Shortly after the S24 lineup launched, users quickly took to social media complaining about the choice of Samsung to lessen the punch of the display that many had come to love. Users also pointed out that the Vivid display mode was less saturated and appeared muted.
Samsung Spain made an official statement about the choice to mute the colors, remarking that “we have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use.”
The company’s response did not sit well with many S24 owners, however. So, it appears Samsung has taken the feedback to heart and will be adding a “Vividness” option under the Display “Advanced Settings” section, that will allow owners to put back some of the punch they have been missing.
It is possible the company chose to lessen the vividness of its display in an attempt to take a bite out of Apple’s market share in the US. In a report by Exploding Topics, it shared that iPhone had a 57.93% market share when it came to smartphones in the US. The report also indicated that 47% of former Android users say the iPhone provides a better user experience. One of the things that iPhone users like about their choice of smartphone is that the display presents a more realistic rendering, as opposed to the historically vividness of Samsung’s displays. While Samsung may have been trying to bait some Apple fans over to the Android side, it seemingly ended up only annoying some users in its existing customer base.
Another feature S24 owners can look forward to in the upcoming software release concerns the camera experience. Samsung remarked that it will take that experience “to the next level with further optimization of key camera functions.” It added that the update will also include “enhancements across the camera experience, including upgrades to the device’s zoom functions, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities and more.”
One thing seems to be clear with this future Galaxy S24 update, many Samsung users prefer a display with punch, and don’t want to Samsung to hold back in the future.