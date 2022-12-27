Samsung Galaxy S23 Shows True Colors In Leaked Pics With More Specs Revealed
More leaks have emerged concerning Samsung's Galaxy S23 family of smartphones, from new colors to boosts to brightness, performance, and battery. All of this comes ahead of Samsung's official announcement expected early next year.
The rumor mill has been churning in relation to Samsung's upcoming S23 line of smartphones ahead of next year's official release. From a new unit that could be working on developing its own processors going forward, to a purported Galaxy S23 pumpkin photo shoot, the leaks have been plentiful. Now, new leaks indicate the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones could have new signature colors and improved performance from the already impressive S22 offerings.
According to a new leak from an industry source concerning Samsung's promotion material for its upcoming Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will have an identical signature color, which is rumored to be pink. As for the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, leaks are indicating it will have a new signature color of green.
In terms of specifications, tipster Ahmed Qwaider has stated on his Twitter account that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra will all have Super AMOLED screens with up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness. While this is lower than the previous 2,000 nits of brightness thought to be coming to the family of smartphones, it is still nice to see the entire family getting the same quality screen.
According to Ahmed, all three Galaxy S23 phones will run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box, which will give improved cooling solutions for better-sustained performance.