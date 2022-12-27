CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy S23 Shows True Colors In Leaked Pics With More Specs Revealed

by Tim SweezyTuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone
More leaks have emerged concerning Samsung's Galaxy S23 family of smartphones, from new colors to boosts to brightness, performance, and battery. All of this comes ahead of Samsung's official announcement expected early next year.

The rumor mill has been churning in relation to Samsung's upcoming S23 line of smartphones ahead of next year's official release. From a new unit that could be working on developing its own processors going forward, to a purported Galaxy S23 pumpkin photo shoot, the leaks have been plentiful. Now, new leaks indicate the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones could have new signature colors and improved performance from the already impressive S22 offerings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera comparison sample leak

According to a new leak from an industry source concerning Samsung's promotion material for its upcoming Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will have an identical signature color, which is rumored to be pink. As for the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, leaks are indicating it will have a new signature color of green.

In terms of specifications, tipster Ahmed Qwaider has stated on his Twitter account that the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra will all have Super AMOLED screens with up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness. While this is lower than the previous 2,000 nits of brightness thought to be coming to the family of smartphones, it is still nice to see the entire family getting the same quality screen.

samsung s23 tweet leak

When it comes to battery performance, the S23 is stated to be receiving a 3,900mAh battery, but will keep its 25W fast charging. The S23 Plus is also getting a boost in battery performance with a 4,700mAh capacity, and will keep a 45W fast charging capability. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to be getting a 5,000mAh battery and support 45W fast charging.

According to Ahmed, all three Galaxy S23 phones will run Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box, which will give improved cooling solutions for better-sustained performance.
