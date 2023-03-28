Samsung Galaxy S23 Series 5G Speed Test Compares Performance To Predecessor





Ookla, the company that created Speedtest.net, has put together an international list of 5G bandwidth results, comparing Galaxy S22 and S23 speeds from actual user reports in twelve different countries. This list was made to see whether or not the S23’s newer Snapdragon X70 5G modem is faster than the S22’s (slightly older) X65 modem. Overall, Ookla found that 5G performance of the S23 over the S22 was heavily dependent on the 5G infrastructure of each region. More tech-focused countries like South Korea, Germany, and the United States had an edge in S23 5G bandwidth, but others did not.





France, the Philippines, Poland, and the United Kingdom, are in the middle ground when it comes to S22 vs S23 5G performance. These countries don’t have a clear winner but show promise of faster 5G connectivity on S23 devices once 5G infrastructure catches up. The S23 results in these countries show very wide deviations between the worst reported speeds and the highest ones, but the highest reported speeds far outpace those from S22 devices.

Germany, the United States, and South Korea show the best results for the S23 series. The S23 lineup is noticeably quicker than S22 devices in these countries, to the point where an S22 to S23 upgrade can make a lot of sense if you depend on cellular connectivity.