Official Galaxy S21 Teasers Leak Confirming Design Of Samsung's Next-Gen Flagships





We're fast approaching the launch of Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, and unsurprisingly, details about the devices are coming more into focus. This time around, teasers for all three smartphones -- the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra -- have all leaked.

All three teasers are relatively short, but they confirm some critical details about the cameras on the smartphones and the overall design. The camera pod, which is better integrated and more stylish than before, houses three cameras on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. However, we see what looks to be at least four cameras on the back of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the flagship of the family.









One other detail that can be identified if you slow down the video footage provided by Android Police, is that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature a completely flat display. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, has curved edges along the sides in keeping with previous flagship Galaxy devices.

At this time, it's widely expected the Galaxy S21 devices destined for the United States will feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile platform, which includes a next-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem. The Snapdragon 888 supports up to 16GB of RAM, so it will be interesting to see if the Galaxy S21 Ultra will max out that figure in its top configurations (up from 12GB on the Galaxy S20 Ultra).





These promo videos come just days after the first real world image of the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked.

At this time, it's expected that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature displays that measure 6.2 inches, 6.7 inches and 6.8 inches across respectively. Also, reportedly on deck are 4,000 mAh, 4,800 mAh, and 5,000 mAh batteries. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will features 12MP ultra-wide and main sensors along with a 64MP telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will allegedly feature a 108MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, along with two telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom.

If the previous rumors are accurate, the Galaxy S21 family will launch sometime next month.



(Top image courtesy Sakitech)