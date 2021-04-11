Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE Design Leaked In These Fresh Renders





It's been a few months since Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, which means that attention is starting to shift towards the next iteration of the Fan Edition. Luckily for us, some new information has come down the news pipeline concerning the Galaxy S21 FE, and it could be a compelling entry into the fiercely competitive smartphone market.

Although the Galaxy S21 FE looks quite familiar to those that have already laid their eyes upon the standard Galaxy S21, there are some slight differences according to renders provided by OnLeaks. The Galaxy S21 FE is slightly larger than the Galaxy S21, adding 4mm in length and 3.3mm in width.

The Galaxy S21 FE is also said to include a slightly larger display, measuring 6.4-inch across instead of 6.2 inches. The Infinity-0 display maintains its flat design and hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. Things aren't expected to change much on the rear of the device, as the same camera system found in the Galaxy S21 will reportedly carry over. However, OnLeaks suggests that Samsung may opt to use lower quality lenses to cut costs.





We don't know what other changes will be in store to help the Galaxy S21 FE reach a lower price point. Since the smartphone will likely still use the pricey Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, there aren't many other places for Samsung to cost-reduce the device. The Galaxy S21 employs a cheap-to-produce "glastic" rear panel, and the Galaxy S21 FE will continue that tradition.

The Galaxy S21 is already somewhat value-priced at $799, so it remains to be seen how much cheaper the Galaxy S21 FE can get. Could we perhaps see it drop to $699 or $649? It's possible, but we'll just have to wait and see.